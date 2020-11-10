Deer and elk season has wrapped up across Southeast Idaho and it looked different on the hillside this year.
Hunters reported that deer numbers were down on the hillside, which was also confirmed with the amount of mule deer brought through the check stations which was 128, down from 171.
However, the amount of elk brought through increased this year to 25, which is up from 13.
Idaho Fish and Game's aerial surveys also revealed that the amount of deer were down, but it's still to be determined why this happened, which could have been due to weather, habitat, or predators.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager, IF&G said, "What was similar to last year is that the percentage of yearling and the percentage of four points in the bucks that were brought through the check station was the same."
Hunters are encouraged to submit their final reports here: https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/report
