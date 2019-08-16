On August 1, Idaho Fish and Game received a report of an injured mule deer in the backyard of a Pocatello home.
 
When officers arrived on the scene, the deer was dead.
 
Appearing to be physically healthy, it wasn't until examining the deer's organs that Fish and Game determined the cause.
 
"Fourteen years that I've worked here, I haven't seen a case or heard of a case where an animal is killed in city limits with a pellet gun," said Jennifer Jackson, Fish and Game regional communications manager. 
 
A pellet was discovered in the animal's lung tissue after the projectile pierced both of its lungs.
 
And freak accident or not, firing off the pellet gun in the first place is a violation of Pocatello city code.
 
"There's this surprise that a pellet could bring down a big game animal. But, that just goes to show why there are rules for why you cannot discharge weapons inside of city limits," said Jackson.
 
This also violates two Fish and Game laws, by illegally killing an animal in a closed season, and using an illegal weapon to do so.
 
And the department is undergoing a criminal investigation to find out who did it.
 
"It's really hard to say why someone shot at this deer, it would be complete speculation. I mean, is it someone who was just taking a pot shot at a vulnerable target? Was it someone trying to scare an animal off and didn't mean to hit it or didn't mean to kill it? But the thing to remember here, is that it was still against the law," said Jackson.
 
From IDFG:
 
If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
