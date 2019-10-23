Deer season is in full swing for hunters and check stations revealed some interesting results.
Check stations are run throughout the season beginning on opening day and continuing on the weekends.
They revealed that hunter success rate was down this year compared to last year.
Also, last year 50% of the deer checked were two-point, which dropped to 40% this year.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager at Idaho Fish and Game said, "Our check station data is really just a glimpse or snapshot into what really happens over a deer season. We get the bulk of our information actually through our mandatory hunt report that hunters either file online."
Data from the mandatory hunt reports take a few months to compile.
