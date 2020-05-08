In 2020 nearly every aspect of American life is changing, including dental practices. One local doctor says some of these changes are here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Dr. Mark Baker is an oral surgeon at Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho in Pocatello which opened its doors Monday for elective procedures after being closed for nearly two months. Dr. Baker says, "That's a long time to be closed for any business."
Patients will notice that the office now takes extra safety precautions. Dr. Baker says, "Now, on top of the scrubs we have a surgical gown, and on top of the goggle and mask we have a full-face shield."
The extra personal protective equipment isn't the only extra safety measure. An additional staff member was hired to do extra cleaning. All surfaces touched by a patient are sanitized immediately after. This means door handles, bathroom sinks, etc. All staff are now required to wear a mask at all times inside. However, one of the biggest changes is for the patients who no longer wait for their appointments inside. Rather, they wait in the parking lot inside their cars.
When it's time for their appointment a second additional staff (two staff members were hired just to help with the new changes) member greats patients at the door.
Dr. Baker says, "That staff member will take their temperature, ask them a set of questions about their health history... and what their travel log looks like."
Over the last few weeks, 25 pages worth of patients scheduled appointments for when the office reopened. Dr. Baker says, "When I saw that it was overwhelming."
Alicia Lambert's 10-year-old daughter is one of patients on that list. She thought it would be months before her daughter would get in.
Lambert says, "When I got the call that we could be in in two weeks I was very happy."
Her daughter has braces and needs to get her tongue clipped as soon as possible. As a mother, Lambert isn't worried about making the visit because of the extra precautions Dr. Baker and the office team are taking.
Lambert says, "Their office as well as a lot of other offices have taken the requirements, and are following through, and doing their best to accommodate."
With how the pandemic is looking, it seems like these new accommodations are here to stay. Dr. Baker says, "I think it's the new normal. I don't see them going away."
Dr. Baker says there are only so many projects you can do around the house in two months. He's glad to be back helping his patients.
