Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413... The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon, with most of them being dry. The expected lightning may cause numerous wildfire starts. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. &&