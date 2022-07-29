Klein Investigations and Consulting announced on their Facebook page that they have an agreement in place to rejoin the missing person case of DeOrr Kunz.
According to Klein Investigations, Klein has met with the new client and has arranged for the fundraiser which to date has raised just over $9,000 dollars and is moving fast to reach the goal of $20,000 dollars.
The money is being used for travel and lodging for the investigative team.
Klein says they will be handling the case in a different manner and that the base investigation is already complete.
The team is currently going over the past statements and mapping up to and including a trash dump mapping that was begun, but not finished when they left the case.
Klein says from this point further, there will be no other updates until the goal of finding the child is complete.
DeOrr Kunz vanished on July 10th of 2015 while visiting Timber Creek Campground with his family.
