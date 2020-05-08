Department of Animal Services offering dog licenses half off

The city of Pocatello is holding their annual half off dog licenses until May 31st.
This allows owners to get the required city license for the rest of this year and beginning of 2021.
Licenses will run from $5 to $10, while normally a license for a dog ranges between $10 to $20 given if they are spayed or neutered.
Josh Heinz, director of the Pocatello animal services, explains a benefit of getting one.
"Any identification does personal license, city license, microchip, any of that. These are all things we use in the fields as officers to get the animals home because we would rather the animal go home than come here."
Dog licenses can be purchased through the department of animal services, city hall, or a local vet.
