A fire near Rexburg has burned 7,500 acres, and is expected to grow.
According to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center, the "Desert Ride" fire is burning in the Menan Buttes in grass and brush 11 miles west of Rexburg.
Officials say 15 mile per hour winds and dry fuels are propelling the fire further into the desert. Over 77 firefighters have responded.
Firefighters hope the blaze can be contained by tomorrow night at 10 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
