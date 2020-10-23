Despite the pandemic enrollment increases at BYU-Idaho

Brigham Young University-Idaho reports Fall 2020 Semester enrollment totals show growth among all student populations.
For the Fall Semester 2020 the school reports a total enrollment of 26,963 campus-based students which is a 7.1 percent increase over last fall’s campus enrollment of 25,176. This includes students who are enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online, and internship courses.
The university estimates approximately 18,000 students are living in Rexburg during this semester.
The on-campus enrollment is broken down into three categories: male students, female students and married students.
The university reports an enrollment of 13,016 male students and 13,947 female students, (48 percent and 52 percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,991, comprising 22 percent of the total campus-based student population.
Enrollment for online courses is also seeing an increase. Currently 17,523 students are taking online courses which is an increase of 25.4 percent over last fall’s comparable online student enrollment of 13,974.
Continued growth in enrollment can be attributed, in large part, to the flexible course types available to students this semester as well as BYU-Idaho’s unique educational emphasis.
