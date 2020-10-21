The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is releasing details about an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a Treasure Valley man’s death in August.
According to Custer County officials, Bonners Ferry Police Chief Brian Zimmerman was off-duty and camping with more than a dozen family members and friends on Aug. 1. They were all at the Tin Cup Campground near Custer.
Around 10 p.m., a blue Dodge Ram pickup pulled into the campground. The pickup was driven by 73-year-old Russell Liddell from Eagle.
Authorities said Liddell pulled up very close to one of the group’s tents and then tried to back up but seemed to be having a hard time.
So one of the campers approached Liddell and asked if he needed help. Liddell claimed they were camping in “his spot” and other witnesses said he seemed agitated and upset. Multiple witnesses report hearing Liddell say, "All you f---- Californians coming up here with your God damn fancy toys.”
Several members of the group also told law enforcement Liddell smelled like alcohol.
After hearing the interactions with Liddell, Zimmerman got his Glock 22 .40 caliber pistol and hid it in his shorts pocket before approaching Liddell himself.
After Zimmerman approached him, Liddell got out of the truck and multiple witnesses said he was impaired and that he stumbled and nearly fell down. He then opened the back door of his truck, reaching for something. Witnesses told law enforcement they heard a semi-automatic pistol being racked. At that point, Zimmerman pulled his pistol out of his pocket and held it down by his leg.
Liddell turned toward the campers and fired two shots. Zimmerman then fired his weapon, totaling five rounds. Two of the campers were a registered nurse and a former paramedic and they went to help Liddell but found no pulse. Another camper drove a UTV to a nearby ranch and called local police, who responded to the campsite.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating. At this point, no charges have been filed against Zimmerman.
The Bonners Ferry Police Department said Zimmerman told city administration about the incident shortly after it happened. Because the shooting was not related to his employment, the City of Bonners Ferry “does not feel that administrative leave or other personnel action is necessary at this time.”
