Details released on brief power outage Tuesday night

Details on the incident that occurred last night that resulted in power loss to parts of Pocatello have been released.
According to the Pocatello police department a 71 year old man using a homemade tool that malfunctioned, was electrocuted while working on a project in his home Tuesday night.
For emergency responders to gain access to the scene Idaho Power shut off power to the Bonneville neighborhood for about 30 minutes.
After the scene was secured power was restored and emergency responders were able to access the home.
The 71 year old man passed away.
In respects to the family the police department will not be releasing the man's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.