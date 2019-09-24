Southeastern Idaho Public Health is hosting its eighth annual Diaper Need Awareness Week and needs your help.
About 55% of children ages three and under are part of low-income families, which makes up approximately 36,000 families in Idaho.
Diapers aren't covered by food stamps or WICK so Southeastern Idaho Public Health provides diapers to families that are struggling.
You can donate diapers or dollars to their location in Pocatello and just $10 can cover diapers for one week for one family.
Dana Solomon, Public Information Specialist, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "I really see the need for it in the community. I serve about 100 infants and toddlers every month and I've just been told what an impact it makes on the families in general."
Southeastern Idaho Public Health is seeking community partnerships such as church groups, Eagle Scouts, Girl Scouts, or other community organizations to partner with for future diaper or monetary donations.
