A new digital program is helping a local fire department figure out who is most at risk.
Pocatello Fire was chosen by the National Fire protection administration.
It's one of 25 departments to try out a risk reduction pilot program developed by Kansas City-based company mySidewalk.
The online risk visualization dashboard provides specific demographic information about Pocatello and compares it to the rest of the country.
That data includes Pocatello’s population, number of houses, employment numbers and more.
City officials say this data will help the fire department narrow down who is most at risk of fire danger.
One data point shown on the dashboard is Pocatello’s high poverty level.
"Maybe people can't afford to buy smoke alarms at the 10 year mark. Maybe they don't have access to what other people who do have more disposable income [have],” says Kim Stouse, the Community Relations/Education Specialist for the Pocatello Fire Department.
“We have a higher than average number of people living here in our community with disabilities. So ...maybe we need to...look at different aspects and how we can change our education and outreach to address those people."
Pocatello will have free access to the program until the end of the year.
