A warning: some of the details in this story are graphic.
Wednesday was day 16 of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial.
One witness to take the stand was Dr. Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist that works for the Ada County Coroner's Office.
He said JJ was in a state of decomposition due to decomposition fluids, dirt,, color of the skin and mold.
He was the one who performed the autopsy on JJ Vallow.
He said it took four hours. Warren said his cause of death was asphyxiation by plastic bag over head and duct tape over the mouth.
He said this was confirmed by other evidence including his hands and feet being bound by duct tape, abrasions to the neck and bruising on his arms.
They found symmetrical upper arm bruising and a profuse hemorrhage under the right thumbnail.
Warren said evidence he took from JJ's body included hand and fingernail swabs. He said due to the decomposition, the fingernails came off easily and those were submitted for evidence.
He also did oral, anal and penal swabs and collected hair and bone segments for DNA.
Warren said he also did an internal exam on JJ. He found no sign of disease and no trauma to internal organs. No rib fractures and nothing unusual in the lungs.
Because of the state of decomposition, they weren't able to get blood or urine samples so JJ's liver was sent for toxicology.
The report showed low levels of ethanol (alcohol), GHB drug, caffeine and theobromine (principal alklaoid of cacao plant).
Warren says the amount of GHB in JJ's body was "inconclusive" - hard to tell if it was naturally occurring in the body or if he was given it.
