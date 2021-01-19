Doggface208 will be a part of the virtual parade for the Inauguration on Wednesday.
The TikTok star will be partaking in the virtual parade on Wednesday's Inauguration of President Biden.
He looks forward to representing the 208 in the parade and helping continue the good vibes for 2021.
Doggface208 tells us that he's excited to be apart of history coming this week.
"It's insane you know what I mean. It's just awesome when I got the call from my management team you know they asked me to be apart of it. You know it's... it's... history in the making you know what I mean. It's crazy and just to be apart of something with the presidency like on that level, it's just mind blowing to me you know what I mean."
Doggface208 says that he is not doing this as a political stance but to help heal the divide the country has seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.