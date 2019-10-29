Donate a can of food, play a game

Donating canned goods has never been so fun. As the temperature drops, the need for food goes up. So, the Pocatello Police Department is making donating food a fun, family affair.
Idaho Food Bank Operations Supervisor Kia Shaw says, "It is a very important time of year. Just because it's winter doesn't mean food insecurity goes away. It actually goes up in the winter because people's cost of living increases. It gets colder outside, so they're paying more to heat their homes."
To help with that, the Pocatello Police Department is holding a food drive Wednesday evening from 4:00-9:00 p.m.
Pocatello Police Department Corporal Akilah Lacey says, "It's called Handcuff Hunger. Basically, the Pocatello Police Department teamed up with a bunch of organizations in the city to host a canned food drive at Outer Limits Fun Zone."
As donors show up to Outer Limits, police will give them a play token for every can of food. In past years this has been a successful event.
Lacey says, "So, we did this about four or five years ago and we got approximately $2,500 worth of food, which was pretty cool. So, I think at this point, right now, we're just trying to give, and get, as much as we can."
No matter how much the department is able to collect Wednesday, it is sure to help fill some of the need.
Shaw, "Well on average, this branch serves 53,000 people a month between our 16 counties. So, we need enough food to serve that many people plus with the increase during the winter season."
All the cans the police department collects will be donated to Idaho Food Bank.
The Idaho Food Bank needs donations all year, but from now until the end of the year, the food bank especially needs frozen turkeys. You can donate a turkey at 555 S 1st Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.