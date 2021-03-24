Weather Alert

...STORM SYSTEM TO BRING RAIN AND SNOW TO SOUTHEAST IDAHO THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT WITH LOCALIZED TRAVEL IMPACTS... Our next storm system is approaching the state of Idaho, and will bring widespread rain and snow showers to the region Thursday and Thursday night. Localized travel impacts are expected, including during the morning commute. For locations above about 5,500 feet in elevation, temperatures will support all snow for the event, with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation expected. This includes most highway passes including Banner Summit, Galena Summit, Willow Creek Summit, Sweetzer Summit, Holbrook Summit, Malad Pass, Fish Creek Summit, Emigration Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and the Island Park region. Slick road conditions are expected to begin by sunrise Thursday for many areas and may continue through Thursday night. Those traveling or commuting are encouraged to slow down, plan a little extra time to reach your destination, and check 511 for the latest road conditions. At lower elevations including the eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, and adjacent valleys, precipitation will fall as snow Thursday morning, but will likely mix with or change to rain showers Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s. A slushy coating to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible Thursday morning, starting by sunrise for many areas. Confidence is low regarding how much snow will be able to stick to roads and highways, but those traveling or commuting should still be prepared to encounter slick spots. Again, check 511 for the latest road conditions.