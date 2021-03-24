Multiple organizations like the Bannock Youth Foundation and NeighborWorks Pocatello make up the Homeless and Housing Coalition of Southeast Idaho, and they have addressed panhandling as a major issue in the community.
"When you give out those extra coins or those dollar bills, you now have lost control of how that resource is going to be spent," said Mark Dahlquist with NeighborWorks Pocatello.
But this parking meter-like donation creation has some hopeful it could be a solution to this problem.
"If you're putting your money into the meter than it's actually going to the homeless population with the greatest need," said Kayla Frandsen, a social work intern at Bannock Youth Foundation.
She says she sees potential in the project.
"I decided that was something that I wanted to take on as a project and kind of get the word out there about it," said Frandsen.
As of right now, there's only one meter that resides at the Ridley's grocery store in Pocatello, but there's six that are ready to be placed.
"My actual goal is placing the meter somewhere in our community," said Frandsen.
Dahlquist says they've been trying to reach out to business, yet they respond with skepticism.
"They're not really sure on the donation meter, they don't think it's secure that maybe they think it's going to draw kind of the wrong crowd there," said Dahlquist.
Regardless, both Kayla and Mark said the goal is still the same.
Instead of giving some money to someone that would make it last a day, Mark says this could be a way to make it last longer.
"If you really want to move the needle in the community and help with that population and help with housing needs that there's better ways to go," said Dahlquist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.