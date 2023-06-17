Saturday morning was a fun, family event for a very special cause.
The annual Donor Connect Gift of Life Run and Walk took place at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. The event included a 5K run and a 2K walk, a raffle and a silent auction.
The reason to participate in the event is a very personal one. Some are transplant recipients and some are there to support the cause.
In the case of Stephanie Rindlisbaker she and other family members were there to tell the story of 15-year-old Peyton who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in March of 2015.And that tout of a tragic situation, the lives of people they didn’t know were impacted.
“Peyton was a very giving and kind person,” says Rindlisbaker, “and we felt that this would be something he would like to do. So, we said yes, and the process to donate his organs was started. He donated his eyes, liver, kidney, pancreas, lungs and heart, in addition to the recipients of the corneas of his eyes. He was able to help a two-year-old girl, a teenage boy, a mother, a father, a grandmother and a grandfather who were all in desperate need of lifesaving organs.”
You can learn more about organ donation by going to DonorConnect.life.
