Doors Still Locked at Bannock County Assessor's Office

The doors are still locked at the Bannock County Assessor’s Office in Pocatello.
Sheri Davies, the Bannock County Assessor says to stay in compliance with the governor’s re-open plan, they are keeping the doors locked because of social distancing.
They are doing appointments 15 minutes apart from each other and people entering the building are required to wear face masks.
She says the doors have been locked since the state went into lockdown.
And they want to do their part to keep everyone safe.
“So to take care of the public and get your work done, we want to be able to get you into a station, but that means we can’t have a line, and so we have to keep the door locked so that people don’t come in and put themselves at risk, you know, along with our employees,” says Sheri Davies, Bannock County Assessor.
Davies says the computer system in motor vehicles has also been down statewide on Monday and they will get the message out when they are back up.
In the meantime, they will not be able to do appointments or online renewals until the system is back up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.