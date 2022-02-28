Dora Erickson Elementary School in School District 91, Idaho Falls is closed on Monday February 28th due to a heating issue.
All other D-91 schools are open.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dora Erickson Elementary School in School District 91, Idaho Falls is closed on Monday February 28th due to a heating issue. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Local girls will be hitting the stage this weekend for the Miss Pocatello Pageant. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Idaho is an agricultural state, but it’s not just the food that gets tested for safety. Things like feed and soil are also checked for quality. And there's only one lab in Idaho that can do that. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Legislation to enhance protections for gun-makers, sellers, and weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho headed to the Governor's desk on Wednesday. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An update on the fire at Sixes art studio in downtown Pocatello. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Traffic along northbound Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls has been brought to almost a standstill due to an accident on the Interstate near mile marker 102. Read more
On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jim Risch issued a statement about Vladimir Putin’s actions in the invasion of Ukraine and the need for passage of his Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (or NYET) Act. Read more
Tail-Wagger Wednesday with Randi and Baily from the Pocatello Animal Shelter Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A new veteran owned and family operated coffee company has made its way to Chubbuck. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Traffic along northbound Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls has been brought to almost a standstill due to an accident on the Interstate near mile marker 102. Read more
On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jim Risch issued a statement about Vladimir Putin’s actions in the invasion of Ukraine and the need for passage of his Never Yielding Europe’s Territory (or NYET) Act. Read more
Tail-Wagger Wednesday with Randi and Baily from the Pocatello Animal Shelter Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A new veteran owned and family operated coffee company has made its way to Chubbuck. Read more
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.