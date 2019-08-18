Dozens Come Out for Annual River Cleanup

Dozens of community members came out for the annual river cleanup in Pocatello over the weekend.
Around 50 volunteers showed up with trash bags and rakes in hand to help clear up trash that as accumulated over the last year in and around the river.
Hannah Sanger with the City of Pocatello says it’s like a treasure hunt, hunting for items on foot or in a kayak.
She says some of the main things they find during the cleanup are trash bags, plastic bottles and sometimes things that have been buried for years.
“This is greater than most years, so I’m thrilled with the turnout. I think it shows how much the community really values the river and wants to get in it and use it and walk along it and have it be an asset for Pocatello,” says Hannah Sanger, City of Pocatello.
Sanger says that if anyone wants to do their own river cleanup, the can call the city for someone to come pick up the collected trash.
