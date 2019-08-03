Dozens of walkers came out for the annual ‘Steppin’ for Life’ 2k and 5k at OK Ward Park.
The event is to raise money for the non-profit ‘Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center.’
The center officers help with education and options for those that come in for either a crisis pregnancy or a planned pregnancy.
At the event they had food, a live band, raffles and they gave away a bike.
“Because we want to make sure that those women who need options, who find themselves in a crisis pregnancy or they don’t know basically where they’re at in life because of their situation. Some have been abandoned by their boyfriends or the father of the child and they just don’t know what to do. They don’t know where to turn, and so we’re able to give them the hope and the help that they need,” says Janet Wright, Executive Director, Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center.
Their goal for the event is to raise $10 to $15,000 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.