Dozens came out to ‘Rake a Difference’ for the Pocatello Free Clinic.
The second annual event is a community service project to rake lawns for a donation to the Pocatello Free Clinic.
This year they had about 60 volunteers show up to rake around 60 lawns.
Organizers say events like this help keep the doors open at the local free clinic.
“This is such a wonderful example of the spirit of Pocatello and we love living here. We love being part of this community and we love helping, but without donations we can’t continue to serve the people,” says Sherrie Joseph, Board Chair for Pocatello Free Clinic.
The highest donation they received from the event was $1,000 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.