Dozens of people gathered at City Hall in Pocatello on Saturday for the ‘Idaho Women 100’ event.
The event is meant to celebrate and honor 100 years of women’s right to vote.
A bell ringing ceremony kicked off the event, along with a proclamation, a Girl Scout flag ceremony, a choir performance and a program for all that attended.
Women officially got the right to vote in 1920.
“This is an important anniversary and it’s a really important historical moment and so to acknowledge that and celebrate that and let women know, you know, that it is their right to vote, but it’s also a privilege and a duty I think to exercise that right,” says Linda Leeuwrik, Pocatello City Council.
Idaho was the fourth state in the nation to give most women the right to vote in November 1896.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.