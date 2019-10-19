Dozens of community members gathered at Pocatello City Hall for the Freedom Walk on Saturday.
‘Walk for Freedom’ is a global fundraising and awareness event rallying people to take millions of steps in hundreds of cities all over the world.
The event was hosted by ‘End Human Trafficking.’
The organization walks to disrupt the existence of slavery, shaking its very foundation with each step.
A ceremony was held with speakers to kick off the event.
Walkers held signs as they left city hall and walked through town.
Organizers say they hope more people will get involved.
“People need to be aware of their surroundings. Be aware is what’s going on out in the communities and be aware where there are children, there are women, men that are coming up missing. Just be aware of where you’re at and keep aware of your surroundings mainly, and let’s stop this human trafficking. People are getting hurt. People are missing people,’ says Willeena George, Event Organizer
For more information or to donate, you can go to their ‘Walk for Freedom-Pocatello’ Facebook page.
