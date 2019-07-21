Dozens gathered over the weekend to help make Pocatello’s water quality better.
The U.S Forest Service, Idaho Fish and Game and the City of Pocatello, along with volunteers, came out to work on the ‘Pocatello Municipal Watershed Protection Project’ in the Elk Meadows area.
They’re building a fence that will protect the watershed that serves as a source for the City of Pocatello.
Project officials say the project is a lot of work, but benefits a lot of people.
“The City of Pocatello and the people of Pocatello, for the protection of the water quality. There’s also a huge recreation opportunity for folks up there and so this location they can go to recreate without livestock and then there’s also significant wildlife resources there,” says Chris Colt, Project Lead, Wildlife Biologist, Forest Service.
Project officials say the project will take about two summers to complete with volunteer help.
If you are interested in volunteering for the project, the group will meet again in August at Cherry Springs Nature Area at 9:00 a.m.
