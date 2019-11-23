Dozens of bicyclists came out to help deliver turkeys to the Idaho Food Bank on Saturday.
The bicyclists took off from Barrie’s Ski and Sports in Pocatello and rode through the streets to the Idaho Food Bank for the 6th annual ‘Cranksgiving’ event.
Over 1,100 turkeys were collected from the event.
Idaho Central Credit Union also kicked off the bike ride to the food bank with a check donation and 50 turkeys.
Riders participating in the annual ‘Cranksgiving’ say the event wouldn’t be a success without all of the community support.
“It’s just nice to know there are going to be this many families that are going to have a box of food delivered for a Thanksgiving meal, whereas they might not be and I understand that some of them absolutely need it and some of them it just alleviates some stress. I mean Thanksgiving meal is a big expense,” says Nicholas Kurtz, Cranksgiving Participant.
After all of the turkeys were delivered to the Idaho Food Bank, they were taken to the Bannock County Fairgrounds to be distributed with food boxes to those in need.
