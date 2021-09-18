On the last Saturday of summer, dozens gathered to celebrate the gift of life.
At the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, the annual Gift of Life Fun Run and Walk took place.
Many participated in the 5K/2.5K event to honor a loved one who was an organ donor or was the recipient of an organ donation.
Some were organ recipients themselves.
Formally called the Dash for Donation, money raised at the fun run and walk will support the mission of the Idaho Donor Registry and its educational programs.
If you would like to become an organ donor, you can call 866-937-4324 or visit yesidaho.org.
