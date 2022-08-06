Despite the rainy weather, dozens turned out for the annual Steppin’ for Life 2K/5K run and walk.
Held at OK Ward Park, registration got underway early this morning and then it was on your mark, get set, and go as runners and walkers made their way around the course.
This event raises money for the Compassion and Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello.
The band from Rocky Mountain Ministries played throughout the morning.
Along with raffle items, there was also a silent auction, and a grand raffle prize of a $1,000 paddleboard donated by Barrie’s Ski and Sports.
