Dr. Anthony Klotz, who coined the term “The Great Resignation” will be speaking at Idaho State University.
It will be February 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The talk is called “Leading Through Uncertainty and Shaping the Future of Work.”
Dr. Klotz will also be teaching a master class for the ISU College of Business covering topics such as record low unemployment, remote and hybrid work, quiet quitting, and increased employee mobility during the pandemic.
