The man charged with raping and killing an Idaho Falls woman more than 20 years ago will now face a jury in Bannock County.
Brian Leigh Dripps is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Dodge.
Dodge was 18 years old when she was raped and murdered inside her Idaho Falls apartment in 1996.
Advanced DNA testing led to Dripps’ arrest in May 2019. After his arrest, Dripps eventually confessed to the crimes.
He is currently in custody in the Bonneville County Jail.
His attorneys have requested a change in venue for the jury trial, claiming it would be hard to find an impartial jury in eastern Idaho. Originally his attorneys requested the trial to be moved to Ada or Canyon counties.
According to court documents, on Tuesday, Bonneville County District Judge Joel Tingey ordered the jury trial be transferred to Bannock County. All other court proceedings will remain in Bonneville County.
Currently, Dripps’ trial is scheduled to start in June 2021 and is scheduled to potentially take up to two weeks.
Dripps will be back in court on Nov. 4 for a status hearing.
