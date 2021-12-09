It’s time again to fill those trucks as KPVI teams up with Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia to Drive Away Hunger.
KPVI Chief Meteorologist Doug Iverson and Matt Davenport will be at Fred Meyer on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello on Friday to collect your donations for the Idaho Foodbank in the annual food drive.
This event provides food for those in the community who are in need. This is the sixth year of the event and the need has grown every year. Nearly 50,000 children in Idaho suffer from food insecurity.
“We have had tremendous support through this throughout the last six years. We want to thank the community,” explains Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia General Manager Art Beery, “we want to thank all of those who are involved and we feel like giving back to this community is just a wonderful thing to do. There are so many great things that happen so many other dealerships are involved in this time of giving and we want to make sure that we continue with that and to help those that are less fortunate than many of us.”
Donations can be any non-perishable food items. Drive Away Hunger is this Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fred Meyer.
