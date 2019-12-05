Drive Away Hunger takes place next week and you can help.
Thanksgiving was extremely successful for The Idaho Foodbank that wound up serving over 900 families and had 230 volunteers for the community.
The Idaho Foodbank had plenty of turkeys for everyone to have and along with partner agencies they were able to hand out food the week of thanksgiving.
Now we need to donate over again for Christmas and the Drive Away Hunger event, in partnership with Cole Chevrolet is a perfect opportunity for the community to help.
Next Friday at Fred Meyer in Pocatello you can help drive away hunger by donating non-perishable food items that will all be donated to The Idaho Foodbank.
Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager at The Idaho Foodbank said, "Christmas is just as important as Thanksgiving for people so we really want to make sure they enough food to stock their shelves and their pantries. On an average basis, this foodbank or this branch of the foodbank serves 53,000 people a month so it's really important having all of these food drives around."
The event will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at Fred Meyer where there will be trucks from Cole Chevrolet where the goal will be to fill all of the beds of the trucks with food donations.
