'Drive for the Cure' Pink Tea Director Handing Over the Reigns

The Director and founder of the ‘Drive for the Cure’ Pink Tea is handing over the reigns after 17 years.
Patti Farrell started the tea 17 years ago to raise money for free mammograms and breast cancer awareness.
Pattie was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 1998.
She says she survived because of routine mammograms.
The cancer returned in 2009 and then again in 2017.
She went into remission with new drugs, but now it’s back again.
Patti says her hope is that there will be more research and she will be able to continue living and see her four sons have children.
“My biggest message is get a mammogram. Stay alive to watch your family grow. I was so lucky to be alive all this time. I shouldn’t be here today and they told me I wasn’t going to be, but I’m too mean to die,” says Patti Farrell, Director and Founder of ‘Drive for the Cure’ Pink Tea.
The ‘Drive for the Cure’ Pink Tea is held every year in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
