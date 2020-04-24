Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 has popped up around the country and now Pocatello has joined the club.
With the initial opening earlier this week, testing can be done a lot faster now.
Maggie Mann, District Director for Southeastern Idaho Public Health, explained how it works.
"The personnel who are running the testing facility will just come up talk, have a conversation with the person take any documentation that they need in order to proceed with the test and it's done pretty quickly."
The setup for the testing site also allows for continued social distancing between patients and medical providers.
Maggie said that, "the drive-thru model is a good one because it limits exposure and interaction with other people."
Providing a safer and cleaner environment for the healthcare workers.
With Dr. Ronald Solbrig overseeing the drive-thru clinic, he explained how important testing is for Idaho.
"The goal of this is to have more data, more information, so that we know better what's going on in the community and we can make wiser decisions about reopening the state."
Which falls in line with the phased opening plan that governor little has put in place for Idaho.
The swab test is one of the most accurate in detecting the virus, giving us a better understanding of our infected population.
"If this is done within 7 to 10 days of the onset of illness this is the best most accurate test to tell if people are having Coronavirus currently."
Results will also come in a more timely fashion, giving the state of Idaho a more real time look at cases.
If you are feeling any symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19 see your healthcare provider or call the SIPH to get an order for a swab test.
