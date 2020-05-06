Driver's License open by appointment only

The Bannock County Driver's License office is open again after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally, those needing to renew a driver's licenses were asked to wait. Their expiration dates were given a grace period ending in June. Other services were still offered in person. However, with the Governor's stay-home order, the office had to close its doors altogether.
People may go in to renew their license now (along with other services), but will notice some additional changes.
At the counter, a window separates staff and patrons. Also, an appointment must be in advance. To make one, a person simply needs to call the office to set a day and time. Times for appointments are the same as regular operating hours.
This means no more waiting in lines before being helped.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "My employees were really just getting bombarded with people that aren't happy with the system and they take it out on them. That takes a toll. I almost put up a sign [that says] 'Be nice. These guys don't write the laws, they're just enforcing them.'"
Sheriff Nielsen says the changes at the Bannock County Driver's License office have been successful so far, and the department might make them permanent. The only service not being offered currently is recording finger prints.
Driver's License contact information can be found at this link: https://www.bannockcounty.us/dmv/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.