Traveling through a snowstorm can be dangerous if you're not properly prepared.
While driving through snow, you should drive much slower, and leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you.
It's important not to panic if you lose traction over a patch of ice.
Instead, you should gently apply the brakes until you regain traction.
There's also several things you can bring with you to ensure safety during a storm.
Tim Axford, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "On days like Saturday, and then early next week Monday and Tuesday if you don't have to travel we obviously we recommend staying home but if you do have to travel please take a first aid kit with you, make sure you have extra blankets in your car extra food supply, flashlight, batteries."
While this weekend’s storm may seem like a lot of snow, it will actually be beneficial for the water supply across parts of Eastern Idaho that has only been running around 60% of normal, especially across portions of the Central Mountains.
