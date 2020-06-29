There has been another water related fatality in eastern Idaho.
Friday evening, police were called to Sportsman’s Park in Aberdeen. When they arrived, they learned that 19-year-old Carlos Hernandez and a 14-year-old had been swimming off the boat ramp when both went under the water and didn’t come back up.
Several people including Aberdeen patrol officers jumped into the water and rescued the 14-year-old. Hernandez was located about 40 minutes later and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the public and officers who jumped into the water to try to save the individuals.
