Drowsy driving is a big concern for summer travel when people might be taking long road trips.
96% of people say drowsy driving is intolerable, but 32% of those same people that said that have driven at least once within the past month to the point where they could barely stay awake.
Just skipping two or three hours of sleep from your typical routine can cause you to drive similar to a person who is driving drunk and cause you to swerve in and out of lanes as well as have a slower reaction time.
Matthew Conde, Public & Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said "Really a lot of things that we think work like having cold air blowing on your face, signing a log to music, driving with the windows down those things are more placebo than actual solution. And so you start using those things and ultimately you do start nodding off."
The best thing to do is swap out driving every two hours or 100 miles with another person or stop for a stretch break if you're alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.