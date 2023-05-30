Drug Arrest

Bonneville County Press Release:
At approximately 10am on Sunday morning (May 28), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to the Maverick Gas Station at Lincoln Rd. and Ammon Rd. to a possible medical issue. Deputies were advised there was a male in a running vehicle at the gas pumps that was unresponsive.
Deputies arrived and identified the driver as 30-year-old Kayden Darin Davies, finding that he was exhibiting signs of intoxication and not making sense. While being checked for medical issues by Idaho Falls Fire, Deputies were notified Mr. Davies had an active Felony Warrant for his arrest out of Madison County. Deputies located items of Drug Paraphernalia and an open container of Alcohol in Mr. Davies vehicle along with multiple pills. Deputies recognized 9 of the pills as Fentanyl, or “dirty 30’s”, that Mr. Davies admitted he had been using prior. Deputies also located just over 2 grams of Methamphetamine, just under a gram of Heroin, and just over a gram of Marijuana.
Mr. Davies was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrant from Madison County. Davies was also booked on Felony charges for Possession of Fentanyl and Possession of Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanors for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
