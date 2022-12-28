The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office made two felony drug arrests this week.
Around 11:00 p.m. on December 26, a Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plates. The deputy identified the driver as Riki Jo Vanbrocklin along with an adult male passenger.
The deputy found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a search of Vanbrocklin’s coat produced a vape pen used for smoking THC and a bag with 2 grams of methamphetamine. She was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine.
The second incident happened Tuesday, December 27 at 11:00 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to Ammon for suspicious activity in a vehicle. Deputies identified the driver as Carl James Eckenrode and a passenger identified as Kimberly Ray Hill. Deputies searched vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and over 8 grams of methamphetamine. Eckenrode was arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Hill was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
