Idaho Falls police officers responded to a domestic disturbance near Dondonderry Avenue Saturday.
While investigating that disturbance, officers located a suspected drug lab inside the residence.
Officers immediately secured the area and called in additional resources.
One person has been taken into police custody at this time.
Officials do not believe there was any ongoing danger to residents in the area.
Personnel from IFPD, Idaho State Police, and Idaho Falls fire were on scene for several more hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.