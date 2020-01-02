Salmon Police in Lemhi County arrested two people who they say were on a drug run.
Arrested were 41-year-old Sandrina Lynn Walker of Great Falls, Montana and 54-year-old Ladonna Loney also of Great Falls, Montana.
Police say the two were on a drug run from Montana to Nevada, when the car they were in broke down on Highway 28.
Walker was arrested for Grand Theft and Possession of a Stolen Credit Card.
Loney was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Gun, Possession of Methamphetamines, and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamines.
Police also recovered $3,800.
