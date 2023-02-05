It was a night of baby grands battling it out for a good cause.
The Portneuf Greenway Foundation hosted the Dueling Pianos Anywhere as a fundraising event at the Red Lion Saturday night.
The evening began with light refreshments and local entertainment, then, the Killer Keys featuring Rich from Park City Utah and Chris from Los Angeles took center stage.
The duo took requests from the audience, along with a donated “tip,” to play the requested song.
Don’t like the song? Then people could tip just a little bit more to have the Keys stop and play the next song.
The money raised from the sold-out Portneuf Greenway event will go towards completing a trail system around Pocatello and Chubbuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.