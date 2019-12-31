DUI statistics over the past few years have varied across District 5.
According to Idaho State Police, there were 190 in 2017, which dropped to 141 in 2018, and has risen this year to 165.
Statistically DUI arrests have been stable nationally and there have not really been any sharp increases and decreases.
There are many factors that impact arrest amounts such as the amount of winter storms or the amounts of officers on patrol during a certain time of year.
Driving under the influence is highly preventable.
Todd Orr, Sergeant at Idaho State Police District 5 said, "On your cell phones you have Uber, you have Lyft you have taxi service in the towns you're in. There's so many ways to avoid it or if you're going to be out with a group there's always that one person who's like 'No I'll be a DD tonight I'll be a designated driver I don't need to drink.' That's perfect ways to do it."
Nationally there have been lots of increases in DUI arrests dealing with drugs, such as narcotics and prescription medications.
