Information provided by Yellowstone National Park
Due to recent and predicted significant snow storms, Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass) is now closed for the season. The pass was scheduled to close to public vehicles on October 15, 2019.
Staff temporarily closed the road Tuesday evening, October 8, because of accumulating snow, wind, and ice that made for extremely unsafe driving conditions.
For up-to-date information, visit Park Roads, call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
