After the Pocatello City Council voted on the mask ordinance Thursday night, Mayor Brian Blad gave the annual State of the City Address. At the end of the speech, the mayor thanked community members for their civility during a year filled with civil unrest and urged them "to treat people as people" as we continue forward into 2021.
This year's address was a little different thanks to the pandemic. The mayor and city council members all attended virtually. However, the mayor still shared city milestones from the year past.
In 2020, the police department helped feed families in need with its annual Give the Cops A Bird Food Drive.
The Street Operations department had its first full year in the new fleet services building and was able to save tax payers $251,000 in expenses.
As civil unrest erupted across the nation, the police department worked with local organizations to make sure local demonstrations were peaceful. One demonstration during the summer had more than 1,000 people in attendance with no issues.
As tensions remain high after protests turned violent at the U.S. Capitol, the mayor asks one thing of residents: "I want you to know how proud I am of our community -- and members of our community -- that when they have protested they have protested civilly. They have done it the right way, and we have been able to agree to disagree in many different ways. I would urge people in the last minute of this discussion to please remember to treat people as people."
If you'd like to watch the full State of the City Address, please see the attached video.
