On Valentine's Day you may want to treat your significant other to a nice meal. Afterward, you can give into your daily caffeine habit and feel good about it because it'll help feed the hungry.
Like most days, cars lined up outside the Dutch Bros Coffee shops in Idaho Falls and Ammon on Friday afternoon. While the cars came and went, a barista from the 17th St. location explained how on Sunday, caving in to that caffeine craving means getting a much needed pick me up while also fighting hunger in the community.
"Dutch Luv Day is something we do every Valentine's Day," said Joshua Haack. "Company wide, a dollar from every drink (sold) goes to food organization of our choice." The Idaho Falls and Ammon locations choose to donate the money from Dutch Luv Day to the Community Food Basket.
Baristas, like Haack, are always friendly. However, February 14 means an extra shot of energy for those on shift, and that additional energy doesn't just come from the coffee. Haack said, "On days like this (Dutch Luv Day) it's always really special because you know that you're affecting so much more than just the person that's at the window, or the person that's in the car." That feeling of helping more than those being served a drink exists within the employees because every dollar donated to the Community Food Basket will be stretched into three meals.
Potentially, thousands of people facing food insecurity in the area will benefit from all the drinks Haack and his coworkers serve up on Sunday.
While you may choose to go out to a fancy dinner on Valentine's Day, who's to say a quick caffeine run isn't a romantic way to spend the holiday? "We have chocolate and then we have the strawberry flavoring," explained Haack. "We can do a frost or something like that and then it tastes just like a chocolate covered strawberry."
Fundraisers like Dutch Luv Day are crucial for the Community Food Basket as it serves more than 1,000 families every month in the Idaho Falls area.
