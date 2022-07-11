A multi-state, multi-month sting operation involving several law enforcement agencies has resulted in five arrests so far. One of the agencies that was part of that operation was Rupert Police Department. They spent months online trying to capture child predators. This investigation is the first of its kind for the department in many ways.
“We did things in this operation that have never been done in any operation in the state before,” explains Det. Sgt. Sam Kuoha, “we had found some things, programs, and stuff like that Travis had found and recommended them in training and so this was literally a lot of things that were a lot of guinea pig things because nobody had ever tried them before.”
Some of those new things involved real time communication, like live social media feeds. And K9 Detective Newton, Idaho's first electronic storage detection dog, is one way they combat the quick advancement of the technology they go up against.
They were given Officer Newton less than a year ago from Underground Railroad in Utah. His fellow officers say that he’s changed the way searches are done because of his ability to find things that could be missed.
“He’s been successful in every one,” says Det. Cpl. Travis Freeman, “basically, every search he’s been asked by other agencies to come and help on you know he’s been very successful. We found a significant number of devices in Jerome not too long ago which was an interesting one. He found some devices that had been overlooked in the initial search and that’s exactly what he’s for to come back and double check those things.”
Those who work these cases say that they are difficult, but knowing they are helping prevent a child from becoming a victim keeps them going. They also get to see the results of their work from start to finish. And, they're showing that a smaller department can have successful operations.
“I think one of the takeaways from this op, and it’s one of the things we wanted to show, is that we can successfully conduct these operations even in a smaller agency in a smaller town,” says Freeman.
An account has been set up to help fund these operations. For more information on that, you can contact the Rupert Police Department.
