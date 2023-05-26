Several agencies responded to a garage fire in Lewisville Friday morning.
The fire was reported just after 2:00 a.m. as dispatch was informed the fire was spreading to the house. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and began notifying and evacuating neighbors. The fire was contained by 5:00 a.m.
The attached garage was destroyed and the interior of the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage. Damages are estimated around $350,000. The family was treated for minor smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.