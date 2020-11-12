A Fort Hall home is a total loss after an early morning fire on Thursday.
Around 1:30 a.m., the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a house fire on Reservation Road. When crews arrived, they found the roof completely on fire and partially collapsed.
Crews were able to put the fire out by 3:00 a.m. but the home is a total loss.
The homeowner told fire crews the home was being remodeled and that there had been another fire the day before.
“The owner stated there was a fire in the bathroom ceiling fan yesterday that they took care of themselves but thought it wasn’t an issue," said Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King.
King said the cause of the fire was a rekindle of the bathroom fan fire.
There were no injuries.
